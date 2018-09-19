AG says didn’t fully grasp what it means to hold the post

Tommy Thomas became the AG in June after minor controversy over the selection of a non-Malay and non-Muslim for the role. — Picture by Mukhriz Hazim

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — Despite years of private practice, Tommy Thomas conceded he did not fully appreciate the gravity of the office of the attorney general (AG) until he assumed the position.

In an interview with The Edge Financial Daily published today, Thomas said that while he was clear about his priorities when taking over the Attorney General’s Chambers (AGC), he had not understood the responsibilities that now rest on his shoulders.

“It’s difficult for anyone from the outside — certainly not a private practitioner, as I was. Even somebody from this Attorney General’s Chambers — there are about 1,200 lawyers here — even they won’t understand the amount of responsibilities (of the AG).

“So that has surprised me,” he was quoted as saying.

The interview was published a day after the Free Malaysia Today news portal falsely reported that Thomas resigned from the post.

Earlier in the interview, Thomas reiterated his desire to untangle the 1MDB saga and recover assets from the corruption scandal as the first of his three priorities.

Other focal points include handling the lopsided agreements that the government is attempting to dismantle.

The last was the law reforms that the Pakatan Harapan government intends to implement.

