US hopes for ‘meaningful’ denuclearisation move at Korean summit

A big screen shows a picture of South Korean President Moon Jae-in and North Korean leader Kim Jong-un during an art performance by Samjiyon Orchestra at Pyongyang Grand Theatre in Pyongyang on September 18, 2018. — AFP pic

PYONGYANG, Sept 19 — The United States expressed hope yesterday that a summit between North and South Korea in Pyongyang would lead to “meaningful verifiable” denuclearisation on the peninsula.

“It represents in our view a historic opportunity for Chairman Kim (Jong-un) to follow through his commitment that he made to President (Donald) Trump,” State Department spokeswoman Heather Nauert said.

“We hope to see a meaningful verifiable step toward the denuclearisation of North Korea,” she added about the third meeting between Kim and the South’s Moon Jae-in.

During their June summit in Singapore, Kim had made a vague promise to Trump about aiming for complete denuclearisation of the Korean peninsula.

The specifics and deadlines were due to be hashed out at a follow-up meeting that has yet to be set but that Seoul hopes to relaunch during the inter-Korean summit running through tomorrow.

Asked about possible progress for Kim and Moon to formally declare an end to the Korean War — which only concluded with an armistice in 1953 — the American spokeswoman refused to specify whether Washington would join the statement and under what conditions.

“We will continue to consult very closely, carefully and regularly with the South Koreans as they continue to have their meetings in North Korea,” Nauert said.

Observers worry that Trump could grant Kim a formal peace declaration without obtaining anything concrete in exchange. — AFP