Sukma sprint king Muhammad Aqil defeats national sprinters to win gold

Selangor’s Muhammad Aqil Yasmin clinched the gold medal in the men’s 100m event yesterday. ― Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 19 ― Muhammad Aqil Yasmin from Selangor sprang a surprise when he defeated two national sprinters Muhammad Haiqal Hanafi of Negri Sembilan and Muhammad Zulfiqar Ismail of Terengganu to clinch the gold medal and the title of Sukma Perak Sprint King in the men’s 100m event yesterday.

Muhammad Aqil clocked 10.39s to leave behind Muhammad Haiqal and Muhammad Zulfiqar, who had just returned from the Jakarta-Palembang Asian Games two weeks ago.

Sprinter queen Azreen Nabila Alias from Terengganu also displayed excellent performance when she broke the Games Record of 10 years by clocking only 0.01s faster than Siti Fatimah Ahmad’s record of 11.82s.

Muhammad Ilham Suhaimi of Selangor also created a new Games Record in the 400m event, clocking 47.02s and deleting the 16-year Games record of 47.34s made by Muhd Zaiful Zainal Abidin in 2002 in Sabah.

At the swimming pool, Goh Chia Tong ended the 18-year gold draught for Melaka’s swimming squad by winning the gold in the women’s 200m backstroke event. The last time the Melaka swimming team won a medal was through Abdul Hafiz Salleh in 2000.

Sarawak continues to dominate the tenpin bowling events by winning another gold through its trio, bringing the total gold medals collected so far to four.

Overall, Terengganu topped the medal tally with 28 gold, 27 silver and 25 bronze medals, followed by Federal Territory with 28 gold, 22 silver and 28 bronze medals, and Penang with 23 gold, 17 silver and 15 bronze medals.

The medal hunt continues today with 49 gold medals up for grab, especially in athletics, swimming, taekwondo, shooting, weighlifting and football.

The football final is between Perak and Kedah. ― Bernama