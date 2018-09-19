National shuttlers Jia Wei, Kisona win Sukma gold

Tan Jia Wei (pic) representing Penang beat Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin of Selangor in straight sets 21-16, 21-19 to win the men's individual gold medal. — Bernama pic

IPOH, Sept 19 ― National shuttlers Tan Jia Wei and S. Kisona bagged the gold medal in their respective events at the 19th Malaysia Games at Arena Badminton of the Ipoh City Council Sports Complex here yesterday.

Second seed Tan representing Penang beat Aidil Sholeh Ali Sadikin of Selangor in straight sets 21-16, 21-19 to win the men's individual gold medal.

In the women's individual event, Negeri Sembilan's Kisona secured the gold medal after defeating the host player Lee Ying Ying in rubber sets 25-27, 21-18, 21-19.

Yeoh Seng Zoe of Penang and Faiz Rozain from Terengganu settled for the bronze of the the men's individual event while Negri Sembilan's Ng Qi Xuan and Eoon Qi Xuan of Perak took the bronze in the women's individual. ― Bernama