Liberal Democrat leader likens Brexit to ‘exotic spresm’ in stage gaffe

Britain's leader of the Liberal Democrats, Vince Cable delivers his Keynote Speech at the party's annual conference in Brighton, southern England, on September 18, 2018. — AFP pic

LONDON, Sept 19 — Britain’s Liberal Democrat leader Vince Cable bungled the climax of his party conference speech yesterday by suggesting hardcore Brexiteers were getting an “exotic spresm” out of leaving the EU.

What he was trying to say was “erotic spasm”, an eye-catching phrase that journalists were told would be the sexiest segment in his speech.

But when the big moment came, Cable fluffed his lines and his erotic spasm came out all wrong.

Delegates at the anti-Brexit party’s conference in Brighton on the southern English coast were left bemused by the 75-year-old’s curious turn of phrase.

“For the true believers — the fundamentalists — the costs of Brexit have always been irrelevant,” Cable said.

“Years of economic pain justified by the exotic spresm of leaving the European Union,” he went on.

“The public don’t mind what these people dream about behind closed doors — so long as their dreams don’t become nightmares for the rest of us.”

The fluffed line made headlines — and triggered much hilarity on social media as people wondered what an exotic spresm was — and whether they might be caught in the middle of one too.

Former England football captain Gary Lineker said on Twitter: “So excited for tonight’s game between Liverpool and PSG, I might be in danger of having an exotic spresm.”

Tim Farron, Cable’s born-again Christian predecessor as Lib Dem leader, said: “An exotic spasm. Is that an anti climax?? (Sorry)”

The Daily Telegraph’s Brexit commissioning editor Asa Bennett predicted: “Cable will finally win the Bad Sex in Fiction award for his account of an exotic spresm.” — AFP