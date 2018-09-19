Adidas reveals limited-edition TOUR360 golf shoe

Adidas Golf has revealed a limited-edition version of the TOUR360. — Picture courtesy of Adidas

PARIS, Sept 19 — To celebrate this year's Ryder Cup, adidas Golf has revealed it will be launching a limited-edition version of the TOUR360, the brand's flagship model and the No 1 shoe worn on tour.

Launching on Monday, ahead of the competition, the limited edition will be available in the laced version of the TOUR360, inspired by the Ryder Cup trophy.

The shoe's 10-cleated TPU outsole has been given the appearance of wood grain, which can be found on the trophy's base, while the TPU top plate is in a high-shine gold finish, like the trophy itself. The brand's signature BOOSTTM technology has also been added to give performance an extra edge.

Those who manage to get their hands on a pair will also have the option of showing their support for their team with two pairs of sockliner options, one for the United States Team and the other for the European Team, with each sock featuring the flags from each team along with the final scores from every Ryder Cup since 1979.

“We know how much the Ryder Cup means to fans all over the world,” said Masun Denison, global footwear director, adidas Golf. “It's the most competitive event in golf, and brings out a level of emotion that you don't normally see in the sport. Possession of the Ryder Cup trophy is what both of these teams and fans are after, so we looked to it for inspiration when designing this TOUR360.”

The shoes will come with a limited-edition shoe bag and are only available online at adidas.com priced at US$220 (RM910). — AFP-Relaxnews