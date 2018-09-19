Tok Pa just start of Umno exodus, says party leader

Mustapa, a former international trade and industry minister and Umno member of four decades, resigned yesterday citing disillusionment with the party’s growing conservatism. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 19 — More Umno leaders will follow Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed in leaving the party, claimed Datuk Lokman Adam.

In a Facebook video, the Umno supreme council member “guaranteed” these would include those from his level up.

He accused these of being turncoats and enemy agents, adding that they were spread out in the party.

“Let’s not go too far. In our Supreme Council today, I dare guarantee there are those who are prepared to leave the party,” Lokman said.

He urged Umno to accept the possible departures as an opportunity to clean house.

Lokman added that an exodus would also allow Umno to more fully explore its budding liaison with PAS, saying this would allow them to win the next general election.

“Let’s not give up. Even if our entire Supreme Council leaves, let them be. I believe that with the new cooperation with PAS, we will get more Malay seats,” Lokman added.

The Jeli MP is a known moderate and considered one of the party’s most reasonable voices.

The bulk of Umno’s top leadership joined the annual PAS Muktamar last week, to pay homage to the Islamists.

Former Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin blamed Umno president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi entirely for Mustapa’s exit.