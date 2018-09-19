Trump says US may make a trade deal with China at some point

US President Donald Trump meets with members of Congress and US law enforcement at the White House in Washington February 6, 2018. — Reuters pic

WASHINGTON, Sept 19 — President Donald Trump yesterday left the door open for China to negotiate an end to the trade war between Washington and Beijing, a day after imposing new tariffs on nearly US$200 billion (RM827.3 billion) Chinese imports and threatening more if China retaliates.

Speaking to reporters during a visit with Polish President Andrzej Duda, Trump said that the United States may make a deal at some point with China and that his country is always open to talking.

“We're having a tremendous impact on China. We're doing a very good job with China,” he said before reiterating his threat to add tariffs to US$267 billion of Chinese goods if Bejining retaliates.

China hit back yesterday with levies on about US$60 billion of US imports.

“China wants to come over and talk. And we are always open to talking. But we have to do something,” he added. — Reuters