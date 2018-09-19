Penang's old fashioned solution to traffic congestion — Ravinder Singh

SEPTEMBER 19 — While the really forward looking cities around the world are moving away from pampering their voters with more roads for more cars for a Cleaner, Greener, Safer and Healthier living environment, the Penang government is pushing very hard to do the very opposite!

The Penang government says that it is looking to the future, and with another breath has said the future is the next 20 years. What happens after that? Obviously the government does not care beyond the 20 years, i.e. beyond the period it will take for its grandiose plan for highways, tunnels, LRT, MRT, three huge artificial islands to be fully completed, during which time the developers and the construction industry make tons of money.

So, the government's only concern is to push the projects through and ensure the construction industry has work and money to make for the next 20 years.

It has also arrogantly said that it was elected by the people and therefore has the right to do what it thinks is best for Penang. Elected by the people, yes. But given a blank cheque to do what “it thinks is right,” NO.

The government's interest is short term, only 20 years in this case, and is also misplaced as it is for the benefit of road builders and developers. On the other hand, the interest of Penangites is for generations ahead.

So the government has to make it appear, or to create an illusion, that the proposed projects are necessary for solving the traffic jams.

Previous experiences have shown that such solutions remain illusions. The Sungai Nibong and Tan Sri Dr Lim Chong Eu Expressway flyovers, which were constructed to easy traffic flow during peak hours, have failed to do so. The congestion is worse during peak hours as it is both on the grade level roads and the flyovers above them.

No amount of road, tunnel, elevated highway for motorcars will ever solve the problem if hundreds of new cars continue being put on the roads daily. Even in the case of the Pan Island Link (PIL 1), the report states that within about five years of completion, it will reach maximum capacity. What then??

What's it all for? To save about 15 minutes of time travelling from Tanjong Bungah to the airport! But even this is not going to be true after a mere five years at the most! Should Penang's natural beauty be destroyed for a mere 15 minutes?

The government also claims that many people are happy and want the projects to be carried out. Who are these “many” people? In any society, 9 out of 10 are not the thinking kind of people. They can be easily made to believe what the authorities want them to believe and give their “yes.”

If the project is genuinely good, then why stoop so low as to exert pressure even on USM's Cenpris director Assoc Prof Azeem Fawzan Farouk who said he had to deal with “external unforseen circumstances” when organising a talk at the university together with the Penang Forum?

Why did the “external” parties try to prevent just a small group of about 50 thinking persons from discussing the PIL 1 project?

The three artificial islands are first and foremost for making money, which is then to be used to make the highways and tunnels. So, by hook or crook, the PIL 1 and related tunnels etc have to be pushed through. Only then can the three reclaimed islands be made.

The nine unthinking persons out of 10 can be made to feel euphoric about the projects as they can then boast that Penang is the only place in this part of the world to have an undersea tunnel, to have this and that. Just like they are easily duped by scammers and loose all their hard earned money to them, or are swayed by 0 per cent deposit for buying cars and then default payments and end up bankrupts.

The NGO's have pointed out that there are flaws in the EIA, that certain matters have not be studied or properly studied. They have experts in various fields and have no personal interests in questioning these. On the other hand, the project proposers have a big vested interest, i.e. the huge sums of money to fill their coffers.

The State government is seen to be siding with big business when it is brushing aside the shortcomings being pointed out by the NGOs' experts.

The unholy haste to get the projects going must be stopped. Take time to carefully study the “modern” solutions to traffic congestion in countries that have been innovative and bold in discarding orthodox solutions of more roads and highways for motorcars.

The state government must not pander to the interests of the developers and the construction industry.

* This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.