Closure of Lynas plant ‘would be tragedy’, says Australian high commissioner

A security guard keeps vigil at an under construction Lynas plant in Gebeng, some 270km east of Kuala Lumpur April 19, 2012. — AFP pic

KUANTAN, Sept 18 — Failure of Lynas Corporation Ltd’s (Lynas) rare earth processing plant in Pahang to operate will be a “tragedy” as it is a pioneer investment for Australia in Malaysia.

Australian High Commissioner in Malaysia, Andrew Goledzinowski said it could result in other giant companies in Australia to drop their intention to invest in the country.

“Lynas is very important to us because it benefits both Australia and Malaysia.

“Hence, we want to ensure that it continues to grow and creates more employment opportunities, as well as attract more Australian giant companies to come and invest here.

“If the Lynas plant fails to operate, the news will certainly spread to Australia and big companies which are keen to invest in Malaysia to drop their plans,” he told a media conference here today.

Earlier, Goledzinowski joined Lynas staff and local residents for tea, which was also attended by Lynas chief executive officer Amanda Lacaze and Beserah State Assemblyman Andansura Rabu.

Goledzinowski said the Lynas plant had been in operation for six years and complied with all stipulated regulations.

If another study is to be conducted, it should be based on facts and the results made known to the public, especially local residents, he added. — Bernama