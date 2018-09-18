Najib: ‘Cash is king’ not about bribery, but aid for Malaysians

Najib said today that the phrase ‘Cash is king’ has been misconstrued. ― Picture by Zuraneeza Zulkifli

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Datuk Seri Najib Razak claimed today that the phrase “Cash is king” — which has been negatively linked to him — was not tied to bribery, explaining that he had cited it when pushing for direct cash aid for Malaysians.

Najib, who was formerly the prime minister, said he believed that many did not have the correct impression of the “Cash is king” phrase, further admitting that he had previously mentioned it to Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad.

“It is true that I had said this phrase to Tun Mahathir when our relationship was good, but the meaning of that phrase is not to give cash to buy support or to bribe.

“Actually, this phrase is to describe our differences in opinion about the direction for the economy,” he said in a Facebook post today.

Najib said Dr Mahathir had disagreed with a number of policies implemented during Najib’s time as prime minister — including cash aid scheme 1Malaysia People’s Aid (BR1M), the removal of subsidies, the introduction of minimum wage rates and increasing the pay and bonuses of civil servants.

Najib claimed that Dr Mahathir had felt that labour and trade costs should be kept low to ensure that foreign investors continue to invest in Malaysia.

Najib defended his policies, saying that he had wanted investments here to be driven by advanced technology, infrastructure and an attractive taxation system that would spur the creation of high-income jobs, instead of investors attracted by a cheap labour force.

He added that the money obtained by the government under his rule from the rationalisation of subsidies and the Goods and Services Tax (GST) was intended to be returned to Malaysians through higher income, BR1M and infrastructure projects.

“I said ‘Cash is king’ to Tun Mahathir as the government should not determine for the public what form of subsidy should they receive as aid, and we return ‘cash’ in the form of BR1M for them to decide for themselves where they want to spend this monetary aid,” he said.

Najib argued that the cash transfer method would benefit Malaysians more, compared to providing subsidies.

“Not all citizens will benefit directly if sugar prices are low as some will choose not to take much sugar, and there will be some who don’t receive direct benefit through petrol subsidy as they do not own cars,” he said.

While he was still in power through the Barisan Nasional (BN) coalition which he then led, Najib’s political rivals had criticised BR1M as a form of bribery to retain the support of voters.

Under Najib’s administration, the cash handout amount and categories of those eligible for the annual BR1M scheme were gradually increased. In its final edition before the 14th general election, aid of between RM450 and RM1,200 was slated for this year’s payout to individuals with a monthly income of below RM2,000, households earning RM3,000 and below, or between RM3,001 and RM4,000.

The BR1M scheme, which has since undergone a rebranding exercise under the Pakatan Harapan administration, is now known as the Cost of Living Aid scheme.

In his first-ever address to the media after returning as prime minister, Dr Mahathir had on May 10 said the term “cash is king” would be abolished.

At the Malaysia Day celebrations in Sabah just two days ago, Dr Mahathir called for a change to the culture of corruption allegedly rampant under the previous administration, urging a rejection of the “cash is king” slogan and a return to the slogan of “Bersih, Cekap dan Amanah” (“Clean, Efficient and Trustworthy”) instead.