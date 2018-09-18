Brie Larson unleashes her power as ‘Captain Marvel’ in new trailer (VIDEO)

As one of the most powerful superheroes on Marvel Comics’ roster, Larson’s Captain Marvel is being positioned for a crucial role in Avengers cinematic history.

NEW YORK, Sept 18 — Brie Larson makes her debut as Carol Danvers, alternatively known as the lead character in superhero movie Captain Marvel, which is set in the 1980s and features a younger version of Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury.

With an explosive introduction, the first Captain Marvel trailer has arrived, six months ahead the movie’s theatrical debut.

In this interpretation of the character, Brie Larson’s Captain Marvel has some memory issues, and is unsure about who she really is.

There are connections to two alien races — the Kree, introduced in the Guardians of the Galaxy series, and the Skrulls, new for Captain Marvel.

Meanwhile, Samuel L. Jackson’s Nick Fury, future agency director and Avengers point-man, suspects that she is a rogue soldier — but is yet to learn exactly what that means.

The cast extends beyond Brie Larson and Samuel L. Jackson to include returning actors Lee Pace and Djimon Hounsou (Guardians of the Galaxy) and Clark Gregg (The Avengers, TV’s Agents of SHIELD) as well as new faces such as Jude Law (Sherlock Holmes movies), Ben Mendelsohn (Rogue One: A Star Wars Story), and Gemma Chan (Crazy Rich Asians, Humans).

A March 8, 2019 release date has been set for US theaters, with an international rollout beginning the same week. — AFP-Relaxnews