No resignation letter yet, Annuar Musa says of Tok Pa quitting

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Tan Sri Annuar Musa said tonight that Umno has not yet received a resignation letter from Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed, despite the latter’s sudden announcement.

“The party has yet to receive anything [resignation letter] official. I will verify the matter with him first,” the Umno secretary-general was quoted as saying by New Straits Times, referring to the politician called Tok Pa.

Annuar, who is Ketereh MP, said he was shocked by the Jeli MP’s announcement.

“The party may issue a statement tomorrow,” he said.

Mustapa, who was with Umno for four decades, cited disillusionment with the party’s growing shift from the middle ground as the reason for his resignation.

His decision today came amid plans by Umno to cooperate with Islamist party PAS, which has governed the east coast state of Kelantan for the last 28 years after toppling Barisan Nasional in 1990.

Kelantan PH chairman Senator Husam Musa earlier tonight suggested that he would welcome Mustapa with open arms after the latter is done with his “mourning period”.

Meanwhile, former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin has blamed his party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for Mustapa’s sudden decision to quit the party.