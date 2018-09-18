Dr M-Anwar pairing will bring back good old days, says PKR veep

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim are seen in this file picture dated October 17, 1998. — Reuters pic

PUTRAJAYA, Sept 18 — The pair of Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad and Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim, should he be appointed as deputy prime minister, will be able to bring back the country’s “good old days”, according to PKR vice-president Shamsul Iskandar Mohd Akin.

Shamsul Iskandar said he agreed with the proposed pair, describing it as a transition process before Anwar is appointed as the eighth prime minister as they were both strong and credible leaders capable of convincing any foreign investor.

“However, there was a discussion between Dr Mahathir and Anwar that the prime minister will manage the country’s administration, while Anwar will carry out parliamentary reforms. Anwar has also said that he does not want to interfere in Cabinet matters.

“Although I agree with the proposed pair, I will accept the decision of party leadership on this matter,” he told a press conference here today.

Anwar had served as the country’s deputy prime minister from 1993 to September 1998.

The PKR president-elect will contest the Port Dickson parliamentary seat in the soon-to-be-held by-election that will pave the way for him to return to Parliament. — Bernama