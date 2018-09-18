MACC raids Felcra office in RM4m training contract probe

During the raid, various documents on training contracts worth RM4 million were seized. — Picture by Hari Anggara

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The Malaysian Anti-Corruption Commission (MACC) confirmed having conducted a raid at a Felcra Behad subsidiary office in Setapak here in connection with its investigation on a 53-year-old man for alleged power abuse and misappropriation.

Various documents on training contracts worth RM4 million were seized.

The raid was conducted by 10 MACC officers at 9.30am today, simultaneously at the agency’s subsidiary office in Kelantan and the offices of 10 companies which received the contracts in the East Coast, Klang Valley and Perak.

According to a MACC source, the raid was conducted to facilitate investigation into alleged power abuse by a senior manager of a Felcra Berhad subsidiary in appointing at least 10 companies which he had interests in.

“The 53-year-old suspect is alleged to have appointed outside companies owned by his family members and friends to supply teachers, training experts and hold courses handled by the Felcra subsidiary,” he said.

The commission, he said, was investigating whether the suspect had direct interests in the companies concerned or if he benefited in the form of other rewards.

It is learnt that the power abuse had been going on since 2014.

“MACC believe there are more companies involved. The senior manager is also suspected of receiving rewards from each contract,” said the source.

Meanwhile, MACC Deputy Chief Commissioner (Operations) Datuk Seri Azam Baki, when contacted, confirmed the raids. — Bernama