Kelantan Pakatan’s doors open to Tok Pa, says Husam

Mustapa was with Umno for four decades. — Picture by Choo Choy May

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Kelantan Pakatan Harapan (PH) chairman Husam Musa has suggested that he would welcome Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed with open arms after the latter is done with his “mourning period”.

After the Jeli MP quit Umno tonight, Husam said such a move would be “naturally logic” to any “sane” political leader.

“At the same time, PH must open the way to non-PH MPs, who can be categorised as positive and aligned to the steps of eradicating MPs who were proven to have destroyed the country,” the senator said in a statement.

He said the decision of the politician known as Tok Pa must be celebrated as a positive move, expressing his hope that more Umno MPs will follow in Mustapa’s footsteps.

“If PH can trigger the national consolidation based on the support for reform efforts and rejuvenating the country under Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad, Datuk Seri Anwar Ibrahim and PH leadership now, it can strengthen the country and hasten reforms.

“Simultaneously, a clean-up of the previous administration’s wrongdoings must be stepped up to assure the public that PH is heading in the right direction in fulfilling the people’s aspirations,” he said.

Mustapa, who was with Umno for four decades, cited disillusionment with the party’s growing shift from the middle ground as the reason for his resignation.

His decision today came amid plans by Umno to cooperate with Islamist party PAS, which has governed the east coast state of Kelantan for the last 28 years after toppling Barisan Nasional in 1990.