Selangor brothers win Sukma diving gold

IPOH, Sept 18 — Selangor’s diving brothers won a gold medal in the men’s synchronised platform in the 19th Malaysia Games (Sukma) at the Tuanku Zara Aquatic Centre here today.

The duo — Muhammad Syahmi Mohd Rezal, 17, and his brother Muhammad Haris, 13, — topped the chart with an overall score of 313.68 points.

Muhammad Syahmi, a student of Bukit Jalil Sports School, Kuala Lumpur, said they were grateful and proud to contribute a gold medal for Selangor in their first time being paired together.

“We were thankful to the coach for pairing us and training us for four hours every day, including weekends,” said the diver to Bernama.

The current Sukma 2018 is the third appearance for them who are also the sons of the Selangor’s diving team manager Mohd Rezal Md Amin.

Muhammad Haris had won a silver medal while being paired with Tan Czyn Jien for the same event at the 2016 edition of Sukma in Sarawak.

Sarawak’s pair Bertrand Rhodict Lises and Enrique M Harold earned a silver medal in the same event with an overall score of 301.23 points while Perak's pair Asyraaf Haiqal Arsyad and Chan Min Hern won bronze with a total of 259.47 points. — Bernama