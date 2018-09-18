You disappointed us by quitting, Puteri chief tells Tok Pa

Mustapa was with Umno for four decades. — Reuters pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed’s decision to quit Umno was disappointing and will be discouraging to party members, the party’s Puteri wing chief Datuk Zahida Zarik Khan said today.

Zahida said she was shocked at the Jeli MP’s unexpected decision tonight to relinquish his Umno membership, especially after the loss of the May 9 polls.

“At a time when we are being tested with the heavy defeat in the 14th general election, we had hoped that veteran leaders would stay on and strive together.

“The departure of a veteran leader who was in this party for 40 years would certainly be demotivating for rank-and-file members,” she said in a series of tweets.

Despite her disappointment, Zahida said the party respects Mustapa’s decision and suggested that there could be a blessing behind this trial.

She also urged Umno members to close ranks, and continue the party’s struggle through thick and thin.

Mustapa, who was with Umno for four decades, cited disillusionment with the party’s growing shift from the middle ground as the reason for his resignation.

His decision today came amid plans by Umno to cooperate with Islamist party PAS, which has governed the east coast state of Kelantan for the last 28 years after toppling Barisan Nasional in 1990.