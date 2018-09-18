China sets retaliatory tariffs on US$60b in US goods

China today announced tariffs on US goods worth US$60 billion in retaliation. ― Reuters pic

BEIJING, Sept 18 — China today announced tariffs on US goods worth US$60 billion (RM248 billion) in retaliation for President Donald Trump’s decision to slap duties on US$200 billion in Chinese products next week.

Tariffs of between 5 and 10 per cent will take effect on some 5,200 US products yesterday, on the same day as the new US duties, the finance ministry said.

The two side already traded tariff salvos on US$50 billion in goods from each country in the summer.

“If the United States insists on raising tariffs even more, China will respond accordingly,” the finance ministry said in a statement.

China had previously warned that it would target US$60 billion in US goods if Trump made good on his threat to impose the new tariffs.

The lower Chinese figure highlights Beijing’s inability to match the US dollar-for-dollar in a tariffs war.

The US imported around US$500 billion worth of products from China last year, compared to US$130 billion in US goods imported by the Asian country.

Trump threatened to hit another US$267 billion in Chinese goods if Beijing took retaliatory action.