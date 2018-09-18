Tok Pa’s loss on you, Khairy tells Zahid

Mustapa cited disillusionment with Umno’s growing shift from the middle ground as the reason for his resignation. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Former Umno Youth chief Khairy Jamaluddin has blamed his party president Datuk Seri Ahmad Zahid Hamidi for Datuk Seri Mustapa Mohamed’s sudden decision to quit the party.

The Rembau MP appeared to blame Umno’s relentless attempt to court PAS on the party losing one of its brightest and most respected members known to many as Tok Pa.

“I have been vocal in cautioning my party against this alliance with PAS. And I bore the brunt of attacks from within.

“Now, we have lost a leading light of our party. A brilliant and good man. This is on you, Mr Presiden,” Khairy posted on his Twitter account.

In July, Khairy warned Umno that it risked folding up in 10 to 15 years if it went further right and used racist tactics.

In a series of tweets, Khairy expressed disappointment with his party’s newly elected leaders for attacking the appointments of non-Muslims as chief justice and attorney general, saying that these were small issues compared to the economy and other social problems.

In response, senior leaders had lambasted him, including Datuk Tajuddin Abdul Rahman, who questioned whether Khairy had forgotten Malay culture.

Mustapa, who was with Umno for four decades, cited disillusionment with the party’s growing shift from the middle ground as the reason for his resignation.

The Jeli MP is a known and respected moderate, and is considered one the party’s most reasonable voices.

There will likely be concerns that his departure could diminish the influence of centrists in Umno and give way to more hardline elements.

His decision today came amid plans by Umno to cooperate with Islamist party PAS, which has governed the east coast state of Kelantan for the last 28 years after toppling Barisan Nasional (BN) in 1990.

Prior to the May 9 polls, Mustapa reportedly said it was the best opportunity in almost three decades for BN to wrest control of Kelantan, and it would be a “major disappointment” if that did not happen.