Kedah’s Farhana Nabila breaks two weightlifting records

TAPAH, Sept 18 — Kedah weightlifter Farhana Nabila Mohd Shamsudin celebrated her 20th birthday today in style as she set two Malaysia Games (Sukma) records en route to winning the women’s 69kg category snatch and clean and jerk here.

In the clean and jerk event, she lifted 104kg to erase the previous record of 95kg held by Fatin Amira Mohd Nasir of Pahang set at the 18th Sukma in Sarawak in 2016.

The silver medal went to Kartina Dumin of Sabah who lifted 103kg and Sarawak’s Tarra Azahari Yeo took the bronze after lifting 77kg.

Farhana Nabila grabbed her second gold medal after clearing 82kg in the snatch to rewrite the Games record of 75kg, also set by Fatin Amira and beat Kartina (81kg) and Tarra (60kg) who took second and third place respectively.

“I am very happy to have the opportunity to celebrate my victory with my mother (Sabariyah Abdul Ghani). We haven’t met for six months as my mother works in Kuala Lumpur while I have to stay in Kedah to undergo training.

“What makes me happier is the presence of my mother today. I would like to dedicate this victory to my coach and the Kedah weightlifting squad for all their support,” she told reporters here. — Bernama