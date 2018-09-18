Malaysian student killed in road crash in East Java

JAKARTA, Sept 18 — A Malaysian student was killed after the motorcycle he was riding was involved in an accident with a lorry in Ponorogo, East Java.

Muhammad Nuqman Zamri, 20, a student at Pondok Darussalam Gontor, Ponorogo, Muhammad Nuqman Zamri, 20, was reported to have died on the spot due to serious head and body injuries.

According to a spokesman at the Malaysian Embassy in Jakarta, no personal identification was found on the victim during the incident.

“According to the Ponorogo police, the accident occurred at 4.30pm yesterday (Monday) at Jalan Raya Dusun, Bendorangkang, Kabupaten Jombang.

“Due to the absence of identification documents on the victim, the management of the pondok only received information on the crash at 9pm yesterday before informing the embassy at 7am today,” he said.

He said the embassy was making funeral arrangements for the victim, who is from Penang.

“The burial is scheduled for tomorrow. The victim’s parents have decided for their son to be buried in Ponorogo,” he said, adding that the pondok management was awaiting the arrival of Muhammad Nuqman’s parents, Zamri Yunus and Azirah Tai, from Kuala Lumpur, for the burial. — Bernama