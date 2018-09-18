Report: Alexa microwave and new devices on the way

The Alexa family of products from Amazon. — Picture courtesy of Amazon

SAN FRANCISCO, Sept 18 — Eight new Alexa-powered products, including a microwave oven, subwoofer, and amplifier will arrive by the end of this year, some as soon as this fall, according to a CNBC report.

Amazon appears to be weaving their products deeper into the seams of their customers' lives with the reported upcoming release of eight new Alexa-powered hardware products by the end of 2018 — some are expected to be available by the end of this month, though it was not revealed which ones. The devices have a clear focus on the typical person's daily routine in the home and car, and Alexa is finding her way, for the first time on her own, into the realm of home appliances.

According to the CNBC report published today, the new Amazon devices, including a microwave oven, amplifier, subwoofer, and in-car gadget, will have the capacity to connect with Alexa if the voice assistant is not already built-in to its hardware.

Some non-Amazon brands, like Sonos, GE, and Garmin have already adapted their products — including amplifiers, subwoofers, and microwaves — to be Alexa compatible. With devices in such new categories, Amazon appears to be diving right into the smart home appliance market, a market currently rising and expanding with the development of more and more intelligent products.

The connected home is quickly becoming a reality with products such as these, and new homes are more frequently being built with smart devices already installed as companies like Amazon and Sonos partner with home builders and service providers such as Lennar and Control4 in the US.

With Amazon's focus shifting deeper into the home and vehicle, there appear to be few areas of daily life where Alexa's reach will not be extended. — AFP-Relaxnews