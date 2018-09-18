China says filed complaint to WTO against latest US tariffs

China has filed a complaint to the World Trade Organisation against the United States’ planned import tariffs on US$200 billion worth of Chinese goods. — Reuters pic

BEIJING, Sept 18 — China’s commerce ministry said today that it has filed a complaint to the World Trade Organisation against the United States’ planned import tariffs on US$200 billion (RM828 billion) worth of Chinese goods.

The Trump administration yesterday said it would levy tariffs of 10 per cent on the Chinese products starting Sept 24, marking the latest escalation in an increasingly protracted trade dispute between the world’s two largest economies. China today said it would retaliate but has not yet specified what steps it will take. — Reuters