Elynn Tan secures swimming gold in freestyle, butterfly events

Penang’s Elynn Tan Yilin won gold in the women's 100-metre freestyle and 50-metre butterfly events. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sept 18 — Penang’s Elynn Tan Yilin bagged two gold medals in the women’s 100-metre freestyle and 50-metre butterfly events at the 19th Malaysian Games (Sukma) Perak today.

The 19-year-old clocked 58.87 seconds at the Perak Amanjaya Aquatics Complex to finish fastest ahead of Selangor’s Koh Jia Yi (59.55s) and Liew Chern Xin (59.71s) in the 100-metre freestyle event.

She bagged her second gold medal of the day via the 50-metre butterfly event after clocking 28.19 seconds to beat Selangor’s Yap Siew Hui (29.04s) and her fellow comrade Ho Keesha (29.07s).

“This is one of my best performances. I’m really happy with the result...being able to fight back and swim and win two gold medals in a day is definitely a pretty good result for me,” she told Malay Mail.

The undergraduate from the Iowa State University in United States said that she flew back to Malaysia just to participate in Sukma.

“I have been basically preparing for the games the whole time and it is good that the training paid off. I dedicate this win to my parents and coach,” she added.

With the win today, Tan said that she is targeting for a podium finish in her next two events — 200-metre butterfly and 50-metre backstroke — tomorrow.

Meanwhile, Wilayah Persekutuan also bagged two gold medals in the men’s 200-metre backstroke and 100-metre freestyle events via 16-year-old Khiew Hoe Yean and 21-year-old national athlete Keith Lim Kit Sern.

Khiew clocked 2 minutes and 08.02 seconds to finish ahead of Selangor’s Terence Ng Shin Jian and Sarawak’s Hii Puong Wei, whilst Lim registered 50.89 seconds to beat Pulau Pinang’s Lim Yin Chuen and Selangor’s Ng.

In the women’s 200-metre backstroke event, Melaka’s Goh Chia Tong displayed a stunning performance to beat Selangor’s Rosalind Pang Shean Hong and Johor’s Ong Yong Qi.

In the men’s 50-metre butterfly event, Johor’s Ng Ruen Chye and Nicholas Gan Zheng Bin took the gold and silver medals after recording 25.75 seconds and 25.84 seconds respectively. Selangor’s Tan Yun Hung settled for the bronze medal.

Meanwhile, Selangor dominated the men’s and women’s 200-metre medley event after winning two gold medals and one silver.

Selangor’s Nadia Adrianna Redza Goh took the gold medal while her fellow teammate Angelina Chan took the silver medal in the 200-metre women’s medley.

Jordan Yip Zhu Ern contributed the gold medal for the 200-metre men’s medley for Selangor after finishing in 2 minutes and 06.64 seconds.