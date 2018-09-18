Malay Mail

Derby manager Lampard fined after being sent off

Published 47 minutes ago on 18 September 2018

Lampard has guided Derby to seventh place in the Championship after seven matches. — Reuters pic
LONDON, Sept 18 — Derby County manager Frank Lampard was fined £2,000 pounds (RM10,881) by the English Football Association today after admitting to a misconduct charge.

The former Chelsea midfielder was sent to the stands during his team’s 1-0 Championship defeat by Rotherham United on Saturday for leaving his technical area to argue with a match official.

“Derby County manager Frank Lampard has been fined £2,000 after he admitted an FA misconduct charge and accepted the standard penalty,” the FA said in a statement.

The 40-year-old Lampard, who was capped 106 times by England, took his first managerial role in May and has guided Derby to seventh place in the Championship after seven matches. — Reuters

