Tech stocks take heart from tariff exceptions

US stock exchange futures were higher today. — Reuters pic

NEW YORK, Sept 18 — US stock exchange futures were higher today, helped by a rise in oil prices and concessions that analysts said made the latest round of trade tariffs on China less damaging than initially feared.

New York markets fell in late trade yesterday after President Donald Trump announced charges on another US$200 billion (RM828 billion) of Chinese goods.

Trump’s holding of the main tariff rate at 10 per cent for the moment, however, allied to a series of exclusions for goods including smartwatches produced by Apple and Fitbit strengthened the technology stocks seen as most exposed to a still worsening trade war.

Collection of these tariffs on the US list will start on Sept 24 but the rate will only rise to 25 per cent by the end of 2018, although Trump also threatened duties on about US$267 billion more if China retaliated.

“(The new tariffs) were less tough than expected as it comes in two stages. In other words, Trump is giving China the option,” said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at Spartan Capital Securities in New York.

Shares of Apple rose 0.3 per cent in early premarket trading, after falling on trade concerns yesterday, although the iPhone was also not among the ‘wide range’ of products Apple said would be hit by the US$200 billion round.

The FAANG group of major tech stocks — also including Netflix, Facebook, Google-parent Alphabet, and Amazon — were all slightly higher in premarket trading, after closing lower yesterday.

Shares of energy companies including Exxon Mobil gained after Saudi Arabia said it was comfortable with a higher price range, pushing global crude prices higher.

At 7:08am ET, Dow e-minis were up 61 points, or 0.23 per cent. S&P 500 e-minis were up 6 points, or 0.21 per cent and Nasdaq 100 e-minis were up 21.25 points, or 0.29 per cent.

The most-traded stock in premarket was chipmaker Advanced Micro Devices, up 2.1 per cent, while peer Nvidia gained 0.5 per cent after brokerage Mizuho raised its share price targets for both. A third chipmaker, Micron, rose 1.1 per cent.

Oracle fell 3.6 per cent after the business software maker fell short of revenue estimates as it struggled to make inroads in the highly competitive cloud computing market. — Reuters