‘External forces’ tried to sabotage talk on RM8b highway project, academic claims

People look at a mock-up during the Pan Island Link Forum at Universiti Sains Malaysia in George Town September 18, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

GEORGE TOWN, Sept 18 — A planned talk on the controversial Pan Island Link (PIL1) highway project at Universiti Sains Malaysia (USM) today was almost cancelled due to “external pressure”, an academic has claimed.

USM Centre for Policy Research and International Studies (Cenpris) director Azeem Fazwan Ahmad Farouk said there were “external unforeseen forces” who wanted to interfere in the talk.

“We have already obtained approval from the vice chancellor and the university did not have any problems with having the talk here, so we decided to continue,” the associate professor told reporters after the event at Cenpris in USM.

He stressed that there were no objections from the university and that it was solely “external pressure” for the talk to be cancelled.

But he refused to clarify when asked who the “external forces” were.

The talk on PIL1 and Penang Transport Master Plan (PTMP), organised by Penang Forum, featured Azeem as one of the speakers and was moderated by another USM lecturer Datuk Ahmad Murad Merican.

Another talk by Penang Forum planned for this Friday was cancelled when a private college told the organiser that the event was “not appropriate” as it was not in line with the state government’s policy.

Moderator Datuk Ahmad Murad Merican speaks to the press during the Pan Island Link Forum at Universiti Sains Malaysia in George Town September 18, 2018. — Picture by Sayuti Zainudin

Earlier, Azeem said it is important that the state obtain feedback from stakeholders and civil society groups before implementing any policy.

He said the state government could even consult the many experts in the university to seek their professional advice.

“They can obtain more views from professionals before implementing the project,” he said.

Another speaker at the talk, soil specialist Kam Suan Pheng said civil society groups protested against the Environment Impact Assessment (EIA) for Sri Tanjung Pinang 2 at Tanjung Tokong but it was still approved by the Department of Environment (DoE).

“That was under the former federal government, so now that we have a new, young and dynamic minister, we hope the DoE will be more responsible,” she said.

Penang Forum has been holding public talks on PIL1 and PTMP to highlight the alignment of the highway and its negative effects on the state and its people.

They have also collected thousands of signatures and letters of objection to submit to the DOE.

The public can still submit feedback on the EIA report on PIL1 before September 24.

The Penang state government will be organising a townhall session on PIL1 and PTMP this Thursday at Spice Arena.