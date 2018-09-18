Mitec announces five-year partnership with UBM Malaysia

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The Malaysia International Trade and Exhibition Centre (Mitec) has locked down a five-year agreement with United Business Media (M) Sdn Bhd (UBM Malaysia) with an estimated economic impact of RM261.2 million.

A memorandum of understanding has been established between UBM Malaysia and Mitec’s management company, Prisma Galeri Sdn Bhd, to host four of UBM-renowned events from 2019 to 2023 and a biennial event from 2019 to 2028.

“This fruitful partnership is estimated to generate RM261.2 million economic impact, which I believe, represents both brands’ firm commitment in setting benchmarks for Malaysia’s business events industry,” Mitec Chief Executive Officer Gunther Beissel said in a statement today.

The Mitec-UBM announcement is not the first partnership by both parties. In July, UBM Malaysia launched its inaugural corporate social responsibility project, Kind Malaysia 2018 to connect corporates with civil society, in partnership with #myWorld by Mitec.

Since the venue opened in August 2017, Mitec has hosted about 90 events and accommodated major regional and international exhibitions with an increase of 110 per cent in booth stands size.

It recorded a foot traffic of 352,148 visitors, indicating its capability to cater to large exhibitions and international events. — Bernama