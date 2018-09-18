National athlete Abdul Latiff clinches long jump gold

Malaysian Paralympic gold medallist Abdul Latiff Romly won gold for Perlis in the men's long jump, recording a distance of 7.46m. ― Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sept 18 — National long jump athlete Abdul Latiff Romly won the gold medal in the men’s long jump event at the Malaysia Games (Sukma) 2018 at Stadium Perak, Ipoh today.

The Rio Paralympic gold medalist from Kampung Paya Kelubi, Arau made his best jump of 7.46m to clinch the sixth gold medal for the Perlis contingent.

The parathlete, who suffered right ankle injury a week before the games, however, unable to break the Games Record of 7.55m made by Mohd Hazuan Zainal Abidin of Perak in the 2002 edition in Sabah.

Sabah athlete, Andre Anura @ Anuar took the silver medal with a jump of 7.39m, while Kedah's representative Muhamad Nazri Mustafa had to settle for the bronze with a jump of 7.28m.

“I was a bit disappointed for not being able to break the Games Record as this would be my last Sukma. However, I’m glad to have contributed a gold medal for Perlis,” he told Bernama.

After the Sukma, Latiff, 21, will be heading to Indonesia to compete in the 2018 Asian Para Games in Jakarta with the aim to break the record of the men’s long-jump T20 (intellectual disability) event currently held by Japanese athlete, Tetsunori Matsumoto with a jump of 6.13m.

“I'm going to focus on the Asian Para Games and I’m determined to break the current record, but it all depends on the day of the event and I hope I do not have any injuries,” he said.

For the record, Abdul Latiff's personal best record was 7.85m made at the Kuala Lumpur Open Athletics Championships early last month. — Bernama