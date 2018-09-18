Police: Nightspot drug syndicate crippled in Sungai Besi

Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim holds a ganja cigarette that was sold for RM70 per stick in entertainment outlets. — Picture by Kenneth Tee

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The police have crippled a local drug distribution syndicate, which targeted entertainment outlets, after three of its members were arrested during police raids in Sungai Besi last Friday.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim received a tip-off from an entertainment outlet, which led to the arrest of a suspect aged 28 along Jalan Cheras at around 11.45pm.

“After the suspect was questioned, our investigators were led to an entertainment centre operating on Jalan Sungai Besi and subsequently, picked up another two suspects the following day,” he told a press conference today.

Mazlan said the police discovered ecstasy in both powdered and pill form, Erimin 5 pills and ketamine.

“We also seized 580 ganja cigarettes from the suspects aged 22 and 27.

“This syndicate reaped a significant profit from the sale of these ganja cigarettes, which were sold for RM70 per stick,” he said.

The seized ganja cigarettes. — Picture by Kenneth Tee

Mazlan said the ganja cigarettes were another “creative” attempt by syndicate members to remain undetected by the authorities.

Initial investigations revealed that the syndicate had been active for the past three months and was linked to drug distribution networks involving entertainment centres in the city.

According to data, police have conducted 137 raids on entertainment centre from January to August this year, with 1,532 individuals arrested.

“I would like to thank those who supplied us with information, especially the entertainment centres, who in the past kept us at arm’s length, but are now concerned about drugs being distributed on their premises.

“We will prioritise our operations in People’s Housing Projects, entertainment centres and on the streets to allow anyone who has information to get in touch with us in our fight against the drug menace,” he said.