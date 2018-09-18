Something strange in neighbourhood? Don’t call your MP, says Lip Eng

Lim said that the government does not allocate funds to resolve issues of the supernatural kind. ― Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — DAP’s Lim Lip Eng and his office was left baffled today after a woman sought government funding to perform an exorcism against persistent “hauntings”.

The Kepong MP said although the centre has received complaints about paranormal activity from the public, this was the first time a constituent had asked for money.

“Since the general election, my service centre has been filled with people. It opens at 10am but even before that, people will be queuing up to see us about different issues,” he told Malay Mail when contacted.

Lim said the woman, whose identity is unknown, had previously owned a “haunted” terrace home in Kepong, before moving into a condominium in the same area.

But that did not apparently solve her problem.

“This morning, this woman came and said her previous home was haunted, so she moved out to a new condominium, which she said now has more ghosts.

“So she asked for government funding to perform an exorcism,” he added.

Lim insisted that the government does not allocate funds to resolve issues of a supernatural nature.

“There was a time someone asked us to perform an exorcism on a road because it was accident prone. But it wasn’t to ask for funding.

“We just laughed and we said we would consider it, but we won’t do anything,” he said in reference to today’s incident.

“If she comes again, we will tell her the government has no such allocation and that it is something she has to sort out (on her own),” he added.

Earlier today, Lim tweeted about the incident and received various responses, including some who sympathised with him when dealing with the public.