Brett Cullen linked with ‘Joker’ Bat-dad role

The new Thomas Wayne: Brett Cullen at the December 2012 premiere of 'The Guilt Trip,' California. — AFP pic

NEW YORK, Sept 18 — Batman’s father has been found. After Alec Baldwin accepted and then turned down the role of Thomas Wayne, Narcos man Brett Cullen is to become the wealthy businessman in October 2019’s supervillain origin story Joker.

With Joaquin Phoenix starring as a pre-Joker struggling comedian, Arthur Fleck, the cast of the Joker movie is coming together piece by piece.

Also involved are Zazie Beetz (Deadpool 2) as Fleck’s apparent love interest, Frances Conroy (American Horror Story) as his mother, Robert de Niro as the host of a TV show, and Marc Maron (Glow) as a talent agent.

Now on board as businessman Thomas Wayne, whose unfortunate murder proves foundational to the development of his vigilante son, better known as the Batman, is Brett Cullen.

The US actor recently appeared in seasons 2 and 3 of crime drama Narcos and popped up as a recurring character in four of the 5 seasons that made up Person of Interest.

He does, in fact, have previous history with the Batman film franchise, though in a more minor role; he played a kidnapped congressman in 2012 Christopher Nolan movie The Dark Knight Rises.

Alec Baldwin was linked with the Thomas Wayne role in late August but dropped out just days later, citing scheduling conflicts.

Also named to the cast in undisclosed roles are Boardwalk Empire alumni Shea Whigham and Glenn Fleshler, as well as Douglas Hodge (The Night Manager, Penny Dreadful), and Bill Camp (The Looming Tower, The Night Of). Josh Pais (Ray Donovan) is on board as a cynical hotel manager.

Todd Phillips, known for his success in the comedy genre with movies like those in the Hangover trilogy, is directing from a script co-written with Scott Silver of 8 Mile and The Fighter.

Bradley Cooper, who co-starred in The Hangover movies, has been named as a producer alongside Phillips and Emma Koskoff (The Wolf of Wall Street, Silence).

The movie’s plotline is thought to have been inspired by influential Alan Moore graphic novel The Killing Joke. — AFP-Relaxnews