Talks ongoing over Jho Low’s aircraft, Saifuddin confims

A Bombardier Global 5000 plane without a body number — believed to be owned by Jho Low — is seen parked on the tarmac of Seletar airport in Singapore February 6, 2017. — AFP pic

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — The government is in talks with the relevant parties to have a private aircraft of businessman Jho Low brought to Malaysia from Singapore, Foreign Minister Datuk Saifuddin Abdullah said today.

He said the talks were being held with the relevant parties and not the Singapore government.

“Some people have been entrusted to conduct the negotiations. It is better that I do not say anything as it can jeopardise the process of the negotiations,” he said at a press conference after meeting the staff of Dewan Bahasa dan Pustaka (DBP) at Menara DBP here today.

According to media reports, the Bombardier Global 500 aircraft is estimated to cost US$35 million (about RM143 million) and had been bought by Jho Low, whose real name is Low Taek Jho, with money allegedly from 1Malaysia Development Berhad (1MDB).

Singapore seized the aircraft in 2017.

Saifuddin also said that the Foreign Ministry would play a role in promoting the national language in the international arena through the Malaysian missions around the world.

“We will popularise the Malay language and terminology through the speeches of our envoys to make it easily recognisable by the international community.

“The ministry also proposes to hand over gifts in the form of DBP books during the visits (by dignitaries) to other countries,” he said. — Bernama