Shariah judges should learn how harmful child marriages are, says MP

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — There is a pressing need for Shariah Court judges to be well-informed about the impact of child marriage, instead of allowing the practice solely on economic grounds, an MP has said today.

Independent Petaling Jaya MP Maria Chin Abdullah said the Shariah Courts should take into account the child’s rights when making a key decision about his or her future.

“This latest case of child marriage in Kelantan demonstrates the need to educate Shariah judges on the dangers of child marriages,” she said in a statement here.

“Judges must be careful not to get carried away by the emotional pleas of parents who claim that they are thinking in terms of providing a better future for their child,” she added.

This comes following the latest news of another child marriage involving a 15-year-old who became the second wife to a 44-year-old man in Kelantan.

Maria said Shariah judges and other relevant agencies should undergo proper training on child rights, in line with Malaysia’s own Child Act 2001 and the treaty with the United Nations Convention on the Rights of the Child.

“This will ensure a greater sensitivity towards children and their rights,” she added.

She said parents and community leaders must also be made to understand that child marriage does little to break the cycle of poverty.

“It only further cements the discrimination of women in our society. Instead, they should focus on empowering children through education and promoting gender equality,” she said.

Maria said while Putrajaya mulls a law review on child marriage, it must also enlighten the public, especially communities where such cases are prominent, on its negative repercussions.

“Children have different rights because childhood is a special time in their lives.

“Because of their vulnerability, they need special consideration, care, nurturing and protection,” she said.