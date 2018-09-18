Perak shooter Zianyi bags second gold medal despite shoulder injury

IPOH, Sept 18 — Perak shooter Siau Zianyi battled through an injury on his right shoulder to clinch his second gold medal for the host contingent on his last appearance at the Malaysia Games (Sukma) here today.

Siau who won the men's individual 10m air pistol gold medal scored 565 to beat Muhamad Qamarul Naim Abu Aziz from Terengganu by a meagre two point difference at the Darul Ridzuan Shooting Complex, Chepor.

The bronze medal was won by Umar Fareed Faroukh of Negeri Sembilan who shared the same score as Muhamad Qamarul Naim but had to settle for third place based on shots accuracy.

On Saturday, Siau who is also the national back-up shooter claimed the men's team 50m Air Pistol gold medal by scoring 1,534 points which he jointly set with Muhd Amir Faris Basri and Ilmi Azri Abdul Razak.

Speaking to reporters after the event, Siau said he only started training five days before for the 19th SukmaA kicked off as he was still in the period of recovery from the shoulder injury.

“(Although) I failed to break the Sukma and national records here, I am satisfied with my achievement of winning two gold medals.

“I will not give up and will try (to break the Sukma and national records) at the Asean University Games in December,” he said.

Meanwhile in the team event, Pahang trio of Muhammad Adib Abu Hassan Ashairi, Syaidiq Hanif June Hassen and Wan Muhamad Syafiq Wan Mustaza bagged the gold medal with 1,670 points.

The Perak, Selangor and Negri Sembilan trios won the silver and bronze after accumulating 1,664 and 1,662 points respectively. — Bernama