How to get tickets to next year’s Glastonbury Festival

LONDON, Sept 18 — Glastonbury organisers have revealed how prospective festival-goers can go about scoring tickets to the 2019 event, with first tickets set to go on sale in early October.

After taking a year off to give the land at Worthy Farm a rest, the festival is back on for 2019, when it is scheduled to take place June 26-30.

The team behind the festival has now revealed that the first tickets will go on sale in two batches: coach + ticket packages will be available on Thursday, October 4 at 6pm UK time, while general admission tickets will follows starting at 9am on Sunday, October 7.

Those trying for tickets will need to register in advance; registration can be done at www.glastonburyregistration.co.uk and closes at noon on Monday, October 1.

Tickets will cost £248 (RM1,347) + £5 booking fee per ticket and, as in previous years, will be sold exclusively at glastonbury.seetickets.com.

Buyers will be able to purchase up to six tickets per transaction and pay a £50 deposit per ticket, with the balance due in April 2019. — AFP-Relaxnews