Bursa Malaysia ends lower

Bursa Malaysia ended lower on continued selling of heavyweights. — Picture by Razak Ghazali

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Bursa Malaysia ended lower on continued selling of heavyweights in line with most regional markets as investors remained cautious amid renewed concerns over the US-China trade dispute, dealers said.

The benchmark FTSE Bursa Malaysia KLCI (FBM KLCI) fell 10.82 points to close at 1,792.94 versus Friday’s 1,803.76.

After opening 11.90 points lower at 1,791.86 today, the index moved between 1,797.97 and 1,788.52 throughout the day.

On the broader market, losers led gainers 611 to 272, with 317 counters unchanged, 685 untraded and 19 others were suspended.

Volume was lower at 1.79 billion units, worth RM1.98 billion, from Friday’s 2.68 billion units valued at RM2.48 billion.

The market was closed yesterday in lieu of the Malaysia Day public holiday which fell on Sunday.

A dealer said that reports that US President Donald Trump would most likely impose tariffs on US$200 billion (RM828 billion) worth of Chinese goods had collided with other reports that Beijing was considering rejecting trade talks with Washington.

“This collectively resulted in a cautious start to the trading week for investors, where they prefer to remain on the sidelines, awaiting clarity on the ongoing issue before deciding on their next course of action with their portfolios,” he said.

Of heavyweights, Maybank slipped 16 sen to RM9.74, Public Bank eased four sen to RM24.90, Petronas Chemicals fell five sen to RM9.41, CIMB erased 19 sen to RM6.04 while TNB added two sen to RM15.82.

Among actives, Sapura energy declined one sen to 44.5 sen, Priceworth International eased half-a-sen to 4.5 sen, MyEG rose six sen to RM1.70 while Nova MSC was flat at 17 sen.

The FBM Emas Index shed 74.84 points to 12,490.16, the FBMT 100 Index decreased 76.41 points to 12,310.57, the FBM 70 fell 99.49 points to 14,745.08, the FBM Ace Index eased 23.61 points to 5,153.63 and the FBM Emas Shariah Index dipped 40.24 points to 12,626.56.

Sector-wise, the Finance Index lost 226.87 points to 17,696.57, the Plantation Index reduced 38.05 points to 7,513.81 but the Industrial Index gained 11.77 points to 3,216.13.

Main Market volume decreased to 1.09 billion shares, worth RM1.80 billion, from Friday’s 1.78 billion shares worth RM2.28 billion.

Warrants turnover fell to 462.41 million units, valued at RM130.63 million, from 478.95 million units worth RM121.50 million, registered on Friday.

Volume on the ACE Market declined to 238.05 million units, worth RM48.94 million, from 423.34 million shares valued at RM86.15 million recorded previously.

Consumer products accounted for 47.44 million shares traded on the Main Market, industrial products (156.08 million), construction (89.56 million), trade and services (570.93 million), technology (61.61 million), infrastructure (8.88 million), SPAC (nil), finance (61.64 million), hotels (233,000), properties (76.83 million), plantations (10.73 million), mining (18,000), REITs (3.08 million), and closed/fund (20,800). — Bernama