Police: Deputy minister ex-aide’s upskirt probe almost completed

A screengrab showing the deputy minister’s former aide filming up the skirt of a woman at an optical shop. — Picture courtesy of Facebook/Iqbal Ikhwandy

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Police have almost completed their probe into the former aide of Deputy Home Minister Datuk Azis Jamman, who was detained for insulting a woman’s modesty after he was caught recording an upskirt video at a shopping centre two weeks ago.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said police will be submitting the investigation paper to the Attorney General’s Chambers after the probe is completed.

“Investigations are still ongoing and the submission will be made at the soonest,” he said without elaborating further.

Mazlan previously confirmed the case was being investigated under Section 509 of the Penal Code for words or gestures intended to insult the modesty of the person and Section 14 of the Minor Offences Act 1955 for insulting behaviour.

Police arrested the 47-year-old suspect for questioning after he was caught on CCTV filming up the optometrist’s skirt while she was carrying out an eye examination on September 9.

The suspect is now out on police bail.

The CCTV recording went viral on social media about two weeks ago and the suspect was immediately sacked by Azis.