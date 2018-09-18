Three Sukma records smashed on second day of athletics

Azreen won gold for Terengganu with a time of 11.81s — 0.01 seconds faster than the previous record set by Johor’s Siti Fatima in 2008. — Picture by Marcus Pheong

IPOH, Sept 18 — It was achieved by the closest of margins, but national sprinter Azreen Nabila Alias left her mark on the 19th Malaysian Games (Sukma) by smashing the women’s 100m record here today.

The 18-year-old won gold for Terengganu with a time of 11.81s — 0.01 seconds faster than the previous record set by Johor’s Siti Fatima in the 2008 Terengganu Sukma.

Azreen’s feat also represented her new personal best, smashing her previous best of 12.01s in the Terengganu Sports Council meet.

She finished ahead of Sabah sprinters Chelsea Cassiopea Evali Bopulas (12.17s) and Ikma Syaffiera Duris (12.28s) at Stadium Perak here today.

“I didn’t expect to break the games record. I was targeting the gold and beating my personal best,” Azreen told reporters excitedly after the win.

“I was confident that I could beat the field and I’m extremely happy with the result,” she said, adding that she would now be focusing on getting a medal in the women’s 200m.

Besides the 100m, two other Sukma records fell in the track and field events — the men’s 400m and the men’s hammer throw.

While Azreen’s record-breaking feat was achieved by a close margin, the men’s 400m record was obliterated in dominant fashion by Selangor’s Muhamad Ilham Suhaimi.

The Sukma debutant’s time of 47.02s shattered the previous record of 47.34s held by Kuala Lumpur’s Mohd Zaiful Zainal Abidin — which had stood since 2002.

Muhamad Ilham finished well ahead of Perak’s Cheah Yau Chung (47.35s) and Sabah’s Shahrimien Saimoh (47.44s).

“My previous personal best was 47.33s and I expected only to achieve that, because that time would’ve been enough to break the record,” he told reporters.

“My coach told me to just run like normal without fear. It worked and I am so thankful to my coaches, my family and everyone who supported me.

Muhamad Ilham, who will also be competing in the 4x100m relay semi-finals, said his next target was to break the national 400m record of 46.41s.

The day’s third record-breaker came in the men’s hammer-throw, thanks to Sarawak’s Johnny Ling Siew Hong.

His mammoth 57.37m throw was enough to break the previous record of 56.98m, set by fellow Sarawakian Micheal Sia Sung Dak in the 2014 Sarawak Sukma.

Sarawak completed a one-two in the hammer throw, as Ngu Ing Biao (53.14m) won silver ahead of Negeri Sembilan’s Sadat Marzuqi Ajisan (51.68m).

The afternoon’s events also saw Selangor’s Muhammad Aqil Yasmin win the coveted men’s 100m gold with a time of 10.39s.

This was enough to place him ahead of Negri Sembilan’s Muhammad Haiqal Hanafi (10.43s) and Terengganu’s Muhammad Zulfiqar Ismail (10.46s).

Perak also notched another athletics gold through the efforts of Shereen Samson Vallabouy, who won the women’s 400m with a time of 55.69s.

She finished in front of Federal Territory’s Zaimah Atifah Zainuddin (55.92s) and Pahang’s Nur Athirah Khairul Noormizan (58.71s).