After yet another child bride case, Dr M vows review by Putrajaya

Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad attends the Conference of the Electric Power Supply Industry (CEPSI) 2018 at Kuala Lumpur Convention Centre (KLCC) September 18, 2018. — Picture by Miera Zulyana

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Putrajaya will look into Kelantan’s second child bride case that was reported today, Prime Minister Tun Dr Mahathir Mohamad has vowed.

“We will look into it. We will look into it,” Dr Mahathir told Malay Mail briefly, on the sidelines of the 22nd Conference of the Electric Power Supply Industry (CEPSI) 2018.

Earlier today, Deputy Prime Minister Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail, who is also women, family and community development minister, said the federal government must abide by the decision of the state Shariah court that allowed the minor’s marriage as a second wife to a man 30 years her senior.

The Shariah court had approved the marriage between the 15-year-old girl, who is the youngest daughter of an impoverished couple with 13 children, and the 44-year-old man, who already has two children.

Dr Wan Azizah claimed Putrajaya does not have the jurisdiction to intervene in the latest case involving a child bride in Kelantan.

She said although the federal government is looking into raising the marriage age to 18, certain processes must be followed as it involves state laws.