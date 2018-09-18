Police: 15 dead, 33 hospitalised after consuming alcohol

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Pahlawan Mazlan Mansor said the three brands of alcoholic beverages consumed have been identified. — AFP pic

PETALING JAYA, Sept 18 — Fifteen people, mostly foreigners, died from suspected alcohol poisoning in Sungai Buloh yesterday, said police bringing the total of people affected to 48 as of 5pm.

Selangor police chief Commissioner Datuk Pahlawan Mazlan Mansor said they were waiting for the complete post-mortem results of those involved.

“We can confirm we have received a police report on the matter.

“The deceased, all males, are a local, four Nepalis, a Bangladeshi and an Indian national,” he said in a statement today.

Based on information obtained from the victims, Mazlan said the three brands of alcoholic beverages consumed have been identified.

“The three beverages were Mandalay Whiskey, Kingfisher beer and Grand Royal Whiskey,” he said.

He said police were alerted to the incident at around 7pm when first contact with the victims was established.

“We are also currently conducting inspections on the shops which sold the beverages and investigations are ongoing under the sudden death report,” he said.

Mazlan said 33 others were also admitted to hospital and were receiving medical treatment as of 5pm.

“The victims are currently hospitalised in Klang Hospital, Sungai Buloh Hospital, Ampang Hospital, Banting Hospital and Kuala Lumpur Hospital,” he said.