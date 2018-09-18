Malaysia needs 38,333 registered childcare centres, says DPM

Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail delivers her speech during a ceremony to officiate the Taska [email protected] Q child care centre at the AirAsia headquarters in Sepang September 18, 2018. — Picture by Shafwan Zaidon

SEPANG, Sept 18 — Deputy Prime Minister Datuk Seri Dr Wan Azizah Wan Ismail today called for urgent attention to be given to the setting up of registered childcare centres, saying there was a shortage of this facility in the country.

She said that as of June this year, only 4,302 such centres were registered with the Welfare Department when the country was in need of at least 38,333 registered childcare centres to cater for children under four years of age.

“I hope more private institutions will start looking into setting up in-house childcare centres,” said Dr Wan Azizah, who is also women, family and community development minister.

“The government fully supports this initiative and provides a tax exemption for the purpose which can be redeemed by employers,” she said at the launch of Taska [email protected], a childcare centre at the AirAsia headquarters here.

Applauding AirAsia’s effort to set up the childcare centre, Dr Wan Azizah said such a thing was achievable when the workforce of a company was dedicated and passionate about its work.

AirAsia Group chief executive officer and AirAsia X Group CEO Tan Sri Tony Fernandes said the setting up of the childcare centre was a long-time dream of AirAsia which had been operating at the Low-Cost Carrier Terminal for the last 17 years.

He added such centres would be set up at the AirAsia offices in other states if there was a need.

Fernandes said the centre, operated by Krista Education, took in children aged 11 months to six years of AirAsia staff for a minimal fee.

The childcare centre spans 413 square metres and includes four classrooms. It currently has 50 children and can accommodate up to 80.

It has seven teachers and one principal and operates from 7am to 7pm. — Bernama