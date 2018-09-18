Kanye West announces release date for ‘Yandhi’

Kanye will be dropping 'Yandhi' at the end of September. ― Reuters pic

LONDON, Sept 18 — Kanye West took to social media to hint that he’ll be releasing a new recording project at the end of the month titled Yandhi.

In his tweet, the artist revealed an image of a Sony minidisc that looks very similar to the cover of Yeezus, leading to speculation that Yandhi will serve as a kind of Yeezus follow-up. (Note that as Yeezus is a play on “Jesus,” Yandhi could possibly be a play on “Gandhi.”)

Yeezus, Kanye’s sixth album, was released in 2013 and has been followed by The Life of Pablo and Ye, making Yandhi potentially his ninth studio album.

While its release is clearly slated for September 29, however, it is unclear whether the record will be a full album or a new track.

Just moments before sharing the minidisc image, Kanye shared a screenshot of an announcement from Saturday Night Live revealing “Yandhi” as the show’s musical guest for September 29.

However, when SNL broke the news on its own Twitter account, “Yandhi” was replaced by “Kanye West” in the line-up.

Despite the unknowns, it appears fans can safely expect all or part of Yandhi to get its live premiere on the evening of September 29. — AFP-Relaxnews