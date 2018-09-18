Putting a stop to child marriages — Cenbet

SEPTEMBER 18 — Not too long ago, the nation was shocked with the young bride from Kelantan of Thai descent and our Ministry of Women’s Affairs pledged to develop a standard operating procedure (SOP) to impose stricter guidelines to standardise screening processes for marriages involving minors.

First, I believe that the SOP will not be in the best interest of the child; but will instead perpetuate and preserve child marriage in the country. Secondly, while we are waiting for the Ministry to publish their ‘SOP’, we learned of another 45- year-old man marrying a 15-year-old girl today, in Kelantan.

Child marriage is a complete violation of a child’s human rights and this is a crime that has been condoned, and approved by the state Shariah Court of Kelantan.

Why are we legalising and justifying sex with a child? If a child cannot vote at the age of 13 and 15, she is then also incapable of consenting to sex and can also be raped in the act of consummation of the marriage.

NO Parent should be allowed to pawn away their child’s future and rights to decide for themselves by consenting to an arranged marriage that ultimately leads to rape and abuse of her fundamental basic human rights. No child is capable of saying no to a man much older than her when she is under-age.

This is wrong at all fronts. We are substituting a consenting adult by the parents’ consent on-behalf. As a child of 15 years old, she is not yet an adult capable of deciding therefore not yet capable of being a consenting adult.

Whether this girl is saying yes or no, the very basis of setting limits is to recognise the inability of the child to decide what is best for him or her. If you can accept child marriage of some child, then what is stopping us from marrying off baby girls and baby boys? Paedophiles don’t discriminate and differentiate between a baby girl of two years old or a girl of 10 years old. Where is the limit?

Here we are allowing the parents who made a decision, or was tempted to, under duress, financial or otherwise, on behalf of a defenseless child. We must protect all children from abusive parents and this is a form of abuse by the parents.

If we can allow parents to decide for their under-age child and marry them away due to whatever justification then what difference is there for us to also allow and regulate parents to marry off their babies to paedophiles? If we have laws in the country to punish irresponsible parents who abuse their child of any age physically, why are we allowing parents to subject to their young defenceless child to rape by marriage?

This is going to make Malaysia a laughing stock among civilised countries and a heaven for paedophiles.

Together, we should all stand up against this sickening practice.

Press statement issued by Ng Yeen Seen, Cenbet Vice-President, on September 18, 2018.

* Cenbet (Centre for a Better Tomorrow) is part of Malaysia’s flourishing civil society landscape. It promotes moderation and good governance — two elements it believes is central to building the foundation to a better tomorrow.

** This is the personal opinion of the writer or publication and does not necessarily represent the views of Malay Mail.