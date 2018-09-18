Shafee settles remaining bail payment of RM500,000

Lawyer Tan Sri Shafee Abdullah arrives at the Kuala Lumpur Courts Complex after being arrested by authorities on September 13, 2018. — Picture by Azneal Ishak

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Prominent lawyer Tan Sri Muhammad Shafee Abdullah, who is facing two charges with receiving money from unlawful activities amounting to RM9.5 million from former prime minister Datuk Seri Najib Razak and two counts of making incorrect filings under the Income Tax Act 1967, today posted the remaining bail of RM500,000.

The payment was made by his son, Muhammad Farhan, who is part of the defence team representing Muhammad Shafee.

Muhammad Farhan arrived at the Jalan Duta Court Complex at 11.50am, accompanied by his father’s two bailors and the matter was settled by 1.30pm.

However, Muhammad Shafee was not present and attempts to get comments from Muhammad Farhan failed.

Last Thursday, Sessions Court judge Azura Alwi allowed Muhammad Shafee bail of RM1 million in two sureties and also allowed the payment to be made in instalments until today. He posted RM500,000 for the bail on that day (Thursday).

Muhammad Shafee pleaded not guilty to two counts with receiving proceeds of unlawful activity totalling RM4.3 million and RM5.2 million through two AmIslamic Bank Bhd cheques issued by former prime minister Mohd Najib Abd Razak . The cheques were remitted into Muhammad Shafee’s CIMB Bank account.

He allegedly committed the two offences at CIMB Bank Bhd, J2 & K1, Taman Tunku, Bukit Tunku here on September 13, 2013 and February 17, 2014.

The charges under Section 4(1)(a) of the Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities Act 2001 carry a fine not exceeding RM5 million or up to five years in jail or both, upon conviction.

The lawyer also pleaded not guilty to two counts of directly engaging in a transaction that involved proceeds of unlawful activity by making an incorrect return on his income tax statements, thus breaching Paragraph 113(1)(a) of the Income Tax Act 1967 for the Financial Year ending December 31, 2013 and December 31, 2014.

He was alleged to have omitted the income received on September 13, 2013 amounting to RM4.3 million and RM5.2 million received on February 17, 2014 via two AmIslamic Bank Berhad cheques belonging to Mohd Najib which were credited into CIMB Bank Berhad accounts.

The offences were allegedly committed at the Inland Revenue Board, Duta Branch, Government Office Complex Jalan Tuanku Abdul Halim, here on March 3, 2015 and June 29, 2015.

The charges were filed under Section 4(1)(a) Anti-Money Laundering, Anti-Terrorism Financing and Proceeds of Unlawful Activities 2001 which provides for a jail sentence not exceeding 15 years and a fine of not less than five times the value of unlawful activities at the time the offences were committed or RM5 million, whichever is higher, upon conviction.

The case has been fixed for mention on October 2. — Bernama