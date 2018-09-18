Umno supreme council rep under probe for obstructing cop in AG protest

A rally organised by Datuk Lokman Noor Adam outside Sogo turned chaotic when the group tried to march to the Dang Wangi district police station September 7, 2018. — Picture by Yusof Mat Isa

KUALA LUMPUR, Sept 18 — Police are investigating Datuk Lokman Noor Adam for obstructing a public servant in discharging his duty during a protest against Attorney General (AG) Tommy Thomas in Kuala Lumpur on September 7.

City police chief Commissioner Datuk Seri Mazlan Lazim said the protest is already under investigation for violating provisions of the Peaceful Assembly Act 2012 as the organisers had allegedly failed to give prior notice.

“Besides Lokman, the probe will also include the event organisers for preventing police officers from discharging their duties,” he said today.

Lokman is a member of the Umno supreme council member and president of civil society group Pemantau Malaysia Baharu.

Obstructing a civil servant in the discharge of his duty is a crime under Section 186 of the Penal Code, which is punishable with a jail term up to two years and a fine of up to RM10,000, or both.

Lokman was previously reported as threatening to sue Dang Wangi district police chief Assistant Commissioner Shaharudin Abdullah for allegedly “instigating” rally goers who had called for the “burial” of Thomas during the September 7 assembly in front of a shopping mall in the city centre.

The rally turned chaotic when the demonstrators and police clashed.

Mazlan also said investigations will also look into the allegations of police misconduct that allegedly saw several microphones being damaged.