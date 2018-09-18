New ‘teh tarik’ KitKat leaves Malaysians hungry for more

The teh tarik KitKat combines the taste of milk tea with milk chocolate to create a scrumptious snack.— Picture via Facebook/KitKat

PETALING JAYA, Sept 18 — Forget nasi lemak and durian, teh tarik is the flavour of the moment.

The nation’s favourite drink can now be found in a bar of KitKat.

Following teh tarik condoms and teh tarik potong ice-cream, KitKat is the latest brand to pay tribute to the mamak staple with their own teh tarik-flavoured chocolate treat.

Described as a “tantalising milk tea topped with smooth milk chocolate backing” with the “iconic 3-layer crispy wafer centre” that KitKat fans know and love, the flavour went down so well among Singaporeans.

Giant Singapore confirmed that the product sold out and will only return to shelves beginning Sept 19.

Malaysians however can pick up the new KitKat flavour at Giant supermarkets and Petronas Mesra stores, where they are exclusively sold, nationwide.

The hype is catching on and many social media users have suggested that KitKat come out with other mamak-inspired renditions of the chocolate bar.

“When will there be a Milo flavour?” asked Facebook user who went by the moniker Gempak Geming.

“I’ve tried it and it’s really good, it does taste like teh tarik,” Aryza Rahim commented on Facebook, adding “Good job [KitKat], when will you do a sirap ais flavour?”

Another Facebook user Niuk Ahmad asked for “Nescafe flavour please.”