Japan-US trade talks to see slight delay after new US tariffs on China, says source

Tokyo wants to avert steep tariffs on its car exports and fend off US demands for a bilateral free trade agreement. — Reuters pic

TOKYO, Sept 18 — The start of a second round of trade talks between Japan and the United States will be delayed until after fresh tariffs imposed on China by the United States come into force on Sept 24, a Japanese government source told Reuters.

The talks between Japanese Economy Minister Toshimitsu Motegi and US Trade Representative Robert Lighthizer had been scheduled for Sept 21, but now will be delayed by three or four days, said the source with direct knowledge of the schedule.

He asked not to be identified because he is not authorised to talk to the media.

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe and President Donald Trump are expected to meet on the sidelines of a UN General Assembly General Debate next week.

Tokyo wants to avert steep tariffs on its car exports and fend off US demands for a bilateral free trade agreement that could force it to open sensitive markets such as agriculture. Japan instead want to persuade the US to rejoin the multilateral Trans-Pacific Partnership.

Motegi and other Japanese policymakers today called for a quick end to the US-Japan trade war to avoid damaging the global economy. — Reuters