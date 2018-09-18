Duke Nicholson cast in Jordan Peele horror ‘Us’

American actor Jack Nicholson reads the stats during the second half of the game between the Los Angeles Lakers and the Minnesota Timberwolves begins at Staples Centre, December 22, 2013. — Reuters pic

LOS ANGELES, Sept 18 — The grandson of Jack Nicholson is to make his feature film debut in Us, the March 2019 movie from the director of breakout horror Get Out.

Duke Nicholson is a late announcement to the cast of Us, a horror movie whose ensemble can already boast Elisabeth Moss (The Handmaid’s Tale, Mad Men), Lupita Nyong’o and Winston Duke (Black Panther) and Kara Hayward (Isle of Dogs).

For Jordan Peele it’s a hotly anticipated next movie after the success of Get Out, a well-received switch to horror from a writer, actor and director previously better known for comedy sketch show Key & Peele.

Duke previously appeared as Holden Caulfield, the narrator of J. D. Salinger novel Catcher in the Rye, in a music video for the Dandy Warhols single of the same name.

His grandfather is known for a 60-year career that has included Easy Rider, Chinatown, One Flew Over the Cuckoo’s Nest, The Shining, Terms of Endearment, Batman, As Good as It Gets, About Schmidt and The Departed, leading to three Oscar wins and seven Golden Globes.

The 2010 romantic comedy How Do You Know was his most recent appearance.

Plot details for Us" are being kept tightly guarded.

Nominated for three Academy Awards, Peele won Best Original Screenplay for Get Out.

The director has several other projects in development, which include an acting role in another 2019 horror, Abruptio, as well as TV series Weird City and a new collaboration with Keegan-Michael Key. — AFP-Relaxnews